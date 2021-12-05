Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Janux Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JANX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,239,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,358,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

JANX opened at $16.04 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

