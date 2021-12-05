Millennium Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 204,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,895,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,470,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.