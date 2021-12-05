Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS opened at $14.93 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $706.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.