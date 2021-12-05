Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Up 2.4%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.42. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 81,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSBI. TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

