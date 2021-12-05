Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT opened at $323.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.84 and a 200-day moving average of $292.89. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

