Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,194 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.5% in the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 1,231 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 173,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $323.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

