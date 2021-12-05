Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $109.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.44.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,838 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.