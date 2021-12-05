Michael Pyle Sells 117,371 Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$40.74 on Friday. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.9200002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 145.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

