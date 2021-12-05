MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Up 23.0% in November

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of MFV opened at $6.70 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.