Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE MTD traded down $18.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,529.53. 128,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,365. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,468.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,453.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

