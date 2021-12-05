Mettalex (MTLX) Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $446,517.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00003051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.56 or 0.08379305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00078887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,295.96 or 0.97855263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002563 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars.

