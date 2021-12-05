Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 56,375.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after purchasing an additional 281,474 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCT. Barclays upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,735.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,553 shares of company stock worth $2,292,223 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.23 and a beta of -1.12. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

