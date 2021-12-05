Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE CURO opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,176,825 shares of company stock worth $21,230,493. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

