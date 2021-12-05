Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $104,000 Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 283,000.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 471,517 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,058,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after acquiring an additional 72,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $463.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.46.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

