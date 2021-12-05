Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 3,246 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 108,200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 30.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $400.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.13.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

