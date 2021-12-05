Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 17,638 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 62,992.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Accuray were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.86 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $28,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $122,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,308 shares of company stock worth $307,351. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

