Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 12,035 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 57,309.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNSL. CX Institutional bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 721.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.