Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $109.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of MCB stock opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,739,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

