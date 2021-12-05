MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,419,000 after purchasing an additional 292,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,461,000 after purchasing an additional 427,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

