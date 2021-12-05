Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Financial Review

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 21.43% 24.72% 2.13% KeyCorp 33.07% 15.47% 1.37%

Meridian has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meridian and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 KeyCorp 0 6 6 0 2.50

Meridian currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.20%. KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $26.53, suggesting a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than KeyCorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Meridian pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meridian and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.41 $26.44 million $5.98 5.74 KeyCorp $7.34 billion 2.84 $1.34 billion $2.56 8.75

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Meridian on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

