Melon Market Cap Achieves $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Melon coin can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MLN is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

