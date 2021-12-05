McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in McKesson by 8.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 6.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $229.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.62. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

