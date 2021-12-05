McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 181.5% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 197.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $218.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.12 and a 200-day moving average of $202.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.09 and a 52 week high of $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.