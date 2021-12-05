MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Receives C$4.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.33.

MAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

TSE:MAV traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.36. 2,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,015. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.37.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$31.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

