Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.67. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Masco stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Masco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after acquiring an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

