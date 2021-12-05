Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

