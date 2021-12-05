Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $95.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.28.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.