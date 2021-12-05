Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

MKL stock opened at $1,208.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,271.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,241.57.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

