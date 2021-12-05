Mark Welton Sells 10,016 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.70 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.59.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
About IMAX
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
