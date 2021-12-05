Mark Welton Sells 10,016 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.70 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.59.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

