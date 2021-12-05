Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Down 24.0% in November

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.00 and a beta of 1.05. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

