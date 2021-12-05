Luke Larson Sells 733 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.