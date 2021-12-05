Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,613,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,306 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 5.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $327,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

