Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $248.69 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

