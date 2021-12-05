Loser Coin Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $826,456.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.17 or 0.08415556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,248.11 or 0.99881287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

