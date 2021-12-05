Loom Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $50.48 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $99.80 million and $50.48 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00239245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

