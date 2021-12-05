Locus Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $99,036.00 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $28.41 million and approximately $99,036.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.00236466 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

