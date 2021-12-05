Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.56 Million

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post $104.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the highest is $115.40 million. Livent posted sales of $82.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $402.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $412.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $500.52 million, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $545.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

NYSE LTHM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,966,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Livent by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

