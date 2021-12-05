Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $320.70 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.27 and a 200-day moving average of $306.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.