Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $344.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $320.70 on Friday. Linde has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

