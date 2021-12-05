Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $344.31.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:LIN opened at $320.70 on Friday. Linde has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
