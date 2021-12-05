Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 220,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.

LIMAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $56.89 on Friday. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

