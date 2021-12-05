Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LILM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

