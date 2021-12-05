Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Short Interest Update

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.