Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSI. Truist raised their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.03.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI stock opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.81. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 434,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after acquiring an additional 196,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.