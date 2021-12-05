LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. 2,034,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,548. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.