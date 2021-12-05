Lead Wallet Tops 1-Day Volume of $68,921.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $68,921.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.91 or 0.08431607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00083190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,423.26 or 0.98693539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

