LABS Group (LABS) Trading 17.8% Lower This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $917,809.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.95 or 0.08441899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,643.28 or 0.98713052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.