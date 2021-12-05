Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs Sells 10,000 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.30. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. Analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

