Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Purchases $13,305.50 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Backer Marianne De bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $13,305.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $667.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.86. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,465,000 after acquiring an additional 110,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 254,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRON. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

