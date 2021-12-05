Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Purchases $13,305.50 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Backer Marianne De bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $13,305.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of KRON stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $667.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.86. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $38.98.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRON. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.