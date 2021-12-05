Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $18.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,707,862 shares of company stock valued at $39,734,041 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

