Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 296.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $51.83 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29.

